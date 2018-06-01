Perry Rahbar is founder and CEO of dv01, the data management, reporting and analytics platform that operates as a comprehensive hub between originators and capital markets in the online lending space. Rahbar founded dv01 to solve the challenges he encountered during his 10-year career in trading bonds at Bear Stearns. dv01 provides end-to-end solutions for over 250 financial institutions, giving investors the interface to manage and evaluate their investments.

In 2016, dv01 was named a winner in Forbes Fintech 50 Awards. dv01 provides securitization reporting services on over 45 online lending deals, incorporating loan level data from each deal onto its platform. The company has also aggregated data for 4.2 million online loans, covering $57 billion of origination and with a current outstanding balance of $24 billion.

WHAT IS ONE HABIT THAT HAS HELPED YOU SUCCEED?

Not being content with the status quo is a habit that’s served me very well throughout my career, both in trading and now as an entrepreneur. Wall Street, particularly the mortgage market, is littered with hand-me-down processes that are “just the way things are done.” They’re usually pretty archaic and inefficient. I’ve always been interested in making things better, whether it’s something simple like how we do P&L on a trading desk, to building a new data, reporting and analytics infrastructure for the capital markets with dv01!