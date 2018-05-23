Rock Holdings, the parent company of Quicken Loans, is about to grow its real estate empire again.

In-House Realty, which like Quicken Loans is a subsidiary of Rock Holdings, announced this week that it purchased ForSaleByOwner.com, a real estate site where homeowners can market their homes, from Tronc, the publishing giant that owns the Chicago Tribune, the Los Angeles Times, the New York Daily News, The Baltimore Sun, the Orlando Sentinel, and more.

Rock Holdings is also the parent company of One Reverse Mortgage; Quicken Loans Mortgage Services, a mortgage origination platform servicing community banks and credit unions; RocketLoans, the “fastest online personal loan platform in America;” and Rock Connections, a strategic marketing company; to name a few.

In-House Realty is a digital platform for matching consumers with real estate agents, and the move to acquire ForSaleByOwner.com appears to be part of a larger move to develop a one-stop shop for homebuyers and sellers.

“In the coming months, In-House Realty will introduce a fully integrated platform that will combine home search, connecting consumers with one of our trusted Partner Agents and partnering with Quicken Loans’ Rocket Mortgage to provide the world with the clearest, simplest, and least-stressful end-to-end home-buying and home-selling experience found anywhere,” In-House Realty Chief Executive Officer Doug Seabolt said.

This latest purchase is part of Rock Holdings' fintech acquisition tear. According to details provided by the company, this acquisition marks the fourth fintech acquisition for a Rock Holdings’ subsidiary in under 18 months.

Last year, Rock Holdings acquired LowerMyBills.com and ClassesUSA.com from Core Digital Media.

“We are in relentless pursuit of eliminating the complexities and stress that can sometimes accompany buying or selling a home,” Seabolt added.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.