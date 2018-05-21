Recent research suggests that some of America’s most popular cities are fully prepared to tackle long-term socio-economic and commercial real estate momentum, according to Jones Lang LaSalle.

Jones Lang LaSalle, a financial and professional services firm, is the creator of the City Momentum Index, which covers 131 global major established and emerging markets and tracks factors that determine which cities have the strongest short-term socio-economic and commercial real estate momentum, and those that are more equipped for long-term success.

Short-term momentum is determined by both socio-economic and commercial real estate momentum. Economic output, population, investment transactions, transparency, construction, consumerism are factors in JLL's analysis.

According to JLL, future-proofed cities have higher education infrastructures, innovation capability, better environment quality, more technology firms and international patent applications.

The firm's analysis ranked the top 30 most future-proofed markets, as well as those with short-term momentum. While Seattle was the only American city to appear on the short-term list, 12 American cities were among the top 30 most future-proofed markets globally.

San Francisco topped the list as the no. 1 city in the world to have the most sustainable long-term market with nearby Silicon Valley ranking second. Other major U.S. cities claiming spots on the list include New York, Boston, Los Angeles, San Diego, Chicago, Seattle, Austin, Denver, Washington D.C. and Philadelphia made an appearance on the list, which you can check out below:

