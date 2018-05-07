Aiming to simplify consumer access to real estate listings, CoreLogic announced Monday a partnership to offer consumer-facing real estate websites to its multiple listing services clients.

CoreLogic, a global information analytics and data-enabled solutions provider is set to partner with Homes.com, which was recently rated as one of the top real estate websites in the U.S. by the Consumer Affairs research team.

The agreement will provide CoreLogic clients access to the Homes.com’s Fusion Portal Solution, a public website platform for multiple listing organizations.

“The Homes.com Fusion Portal solution offers organizations everything they need to launch a premier real estate web portal in their local market,” Homes.com President David Mele said.

Organizations taking advantage of this offer can deploy a search solution that simplifies consumer access to real estate listings.

“The enhanced web presence combined with the most accurate multiple listing data, advanced search capabilities, and a contemporary and responsive interface will help multiple listing organizations expand their local presence while driving consumer inquiries back to their members,” Mele said.

This new partnership is just the latest in a series of new ventures for CoreLogic. Most recently, the company announced its acquisition of the software solutions provider a la mode technologies.

And that acquisition continued a significant expansion in CoreLogic's valuations division that's taken place over the last several years, including buying LandSafe Appraisal Services, FNC, and RELS for a total purchase price of approximately $587 million.

Back in June 2017, CoreLogic announced it was buying Mercury Network, a purchase valuation technology company, from Serent Capital, which bought Mercury Network from a la mode back in 2015.

After a stream of acquisitions in the valuations space, it seems CoreLogic is beginning to move into the real estate territory. Could it be taking aim at Trulia, Zillow, or other MLS sites? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.