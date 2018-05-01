It’s the beginning of a new month and that means the latest issue of HousingWire Magazine is out. As Loan Officers, I know that there is an entire cottage industry looking to nickel and dime you to death. But, not HousingWire.

While the magazine represents a large portion of editorial work each month, for our readers, we’re giving you free access for 48 hours to read the cover story: a profile of Movement Mortgage CEO Casey Crawford.

Click this link to read that profile, the free-access window will close at the next LendingLife sending on Thursday.

Sponsor Content

The profile offers a unique insight to the leader of a Top 10 HMDA lender.

But most notable to LOs: Movement would be even bigger if it weren’t for Crawford’s strategy to have his staff work to reduce the debt burden of customers. In short, not refis from 30-year to 30-year.

Crawford explains: “We don’t look to buy refinance leads. If it makes sense for people, we will do a refinance, if we can save them money. We try not to let people use their houses like piggy banks. I personally love to see people pay off the mortgage we sell them. Being debt-free serves Americans well in their long-term best interest.”

Click this link to read more.