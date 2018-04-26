In The Winner’s Circle is a one-on-one podcast with Jacob Gaffney, the Editor-in-Chief of HousingWire and a member of the mortgage family community who is crushing it, from a business perspective.

In the latest edition, Jacob speaks to David Schroeder, SVP of Quicken Loans Mortgage Services. Here, David breaks down potential homeowners into three different types of buckets and describes the methods to get them to close, quickly and efficiently.

David also talks about opportunities for mortgage brokers and credit unions to work with Quicken Loans Mortgage Services and the growth of its broker channel. He also touches on tech advances in mortgage lending and what that means for Quicken’s customers and their expectations of service.

It’s a great conversation and David wraps up the state of mortgage lending nicely: “We can’t stop the progress, we’ve got to be on it,” he said adding a prediction: “In 12 to 24 months, you need to be able to close in 15 days or less.”