Freddie Mac announced on Monday that housing and economics expert Sam Khater is joining the company as vice president and chief economist.

Khater brings more than 20 years of extensive housing finance research and economic forecasting expertise to his new role at Freddie Mac. As chief economist for the GSE, he will lead its researchers in providing insights and analysis on economic trends and policy issues affecting Freddie Mac and the housing market.

“Sam is a leading voice in the housing finance industry and his extensive knowledge will help Freddie Mac deliver valuable research to our business units, customers and the industry,” said Jerry Weiss, Freddie Mac executive vice president and chief administrative officer. “Under Sam’s leadership, we are well-positioned to further leverage our economics team in ways that will strengthen our commitment to building a better housing finance system.”

“Given the challenges and opportunities in today’s housing market, I am thrilled to be joining Freddie Mac and its research team,” said Khater. “In addition to making home possible for millions of American families, Freddie Mac is an invaluable resource for the broader housing industry. I look forward to keeping our customers and stakeholders apprised of developments in the market.”

Khater joins Freddie Mac after spending 11 years at CoreLogic, where he most recently served as vice president of research and deputy chief economist. Khater oversaw the production of original research and advising clients, regulators, policymakers and investors on real estate and mortgage market trends.

Prior to joining CoreLogic, Khater was a senior economist at Fannie Mae and an economist at the National Association of Realtors.

Khater holds a master’s degree in network economics from Georgetown University and a bachelor’s degree in economics and finance from George Mason University.

