Nationstar Mortgage, the nonbank also known as Mr. Cooper, announced Thursday that it is promoting Tony Ebers from executive vice president of originations to the newly created position of chief operating officer.

Ebers has been with Nationstar since 2015, bringing more than 25 years of experience in the mortgage industry with him.

Prior to joining Nationstar, Ebers was the originations division president at ServiceLink, a Black Knight company. Earlier in his career, Ebers held various leadership roles at OneWest Bank, including serving as executive vice president of mortgage lending and servicing.

Ebers also served as an executive vice president and COO at IndyMac Bank from 2002 to 2009, managing retail banking, consumer lending, mortgage operations and home loan servicing.

IndyMac failed in 2009 and was taken into receivership by the FDIC, which then sold the bank to Dune Capital Management, a private equity firm founded by now-Department of the Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin.

Going forward, Ebers will assume responsibility for servicing, originations and Xome operations at Nationstar.

“Tony is a seasoned and trusted leader who consistently delivers results. He is uniquely qualified to drive strategic prioritization and accountability within Nationstar, with a laser-focus on operational excellence,” Jay Bray, Nationstar’s chairman and CEO, said.

“I have tremendous confidence in Tony's ability to align Nationstar’s innovative home loan experience with industry-leading operational practices to drive and extend the next-generation of Nationstar's market leadership,” Bray added.

Ebers said that he is looking forward to the opportunity.

“Nationstar has an incredible set of assets that uniquely positions us to lead the industry in innovation and service,” Ebers said. “I am honored by the appointment and look forward to helping lead the company as we work to create a best-in-class, holistic customer experience.”