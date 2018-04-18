Plaid, a technology platform that connects applications with users’ bank accounts, has been piloting an asset verification program with Fannie Mae’s Desktop Underwriter since October of last year.

Now, the company is officially rolling out its asset verification program, which Fannie Mae just approved for asset verification within its Day 1 Certainty program, which Fannie Mae initially launched in 2016.

The program shields lenders from buyback risk as long as they used certain technological advancements in underwriting and property appraisal and inspection.

Included among those is Desktop Underwriter’s validation services, which uses certain vendors to validate borrower income, employment, and assets.

Plaid is now one of the approved vendors for asset verification, thanks to its new “Assets” program.

As stated above, Plaid has been beta testing its Assets program for several months, but is now officially rolling it out.

“With Assets, lenders can now embed Plaid directly into their applications to drive operational efficiency and help ensure information completeness and integrity,” the company said in a release this week.

“Assets is also a key win for borrowers; they can now share with lenders the information they need, in seconds, directly from the source,” the company continued. “Given the wide array of tools and services powered by Plaid, the account linkage experience will likely be familiar to the user.”

And according to Kate Adamson, Plaid’s head of mortgage, this won’t be the company’s last innovation in the mortgage space.

“Plaid’s journey in mortgage is just getting started,” Adamson said. “We look forward to providing the industry with solutions that better serve borrower needs across the loan cycle, and building more partnerships with leaders like Fannie Mae to deliver solutions that benefit both lenders and borrowers to move the industry forward.”