Xome

Real Estate

Sponsor Content

Xome aims to be a true “one-stop shop” for the real estate process, taking buyers and sellers from search and discovery, to managing offers, to closing escrow. Xome also offers technology that enables sellers to maximize exposure by self-listing their home directly to the MLS without the cost of an agent. Xome enables buyers and sellers to better understand the value of a home and conditions of the local market, thanks to Xome’s AI and data science team, which has built a lender-grade valuation model that is publicly available on the company’s consumer-facing website.

Xome also offers a 100% digital closing experience for buyers and users can also leverage the Xome Auctions app for a mobile optimized end-to-end experience. Xome recently launched real estate discovery and mortgage lead generation sites for two of the country’s largest mortgage servicers and two of the top five mortgage originators.

Xome.com