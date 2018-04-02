ValuTrac Software

Lending, Servicing

Sponsor Content

ValuTrac Software has been providing appraisal and valuation management SaaS technologies to appraisal management companies, banks, credit unions, and mortgage lenders since 2009. ValuTrac offers its flagship product ValuTrac Pro for residential appraisal management, as well as ValuTrac Pro Plus for residential and commercial appraisal management, along with several other appraisal solutions.

In late 2017, ValuTrac launched two new products: ValuTracOne Appraiser Portal and Mobile App, and Snapshot Automated Appraisal Review v2.0. ValuTracOne allows appraisers to connect all of their clients in one location with a single sign-on, while Snapshot Automated Appraisal Review v2.0 is a low-cost, streamlined appraisal review tool designed for lenders that want faster automated appraisal reviews.

valutracsoftware.com