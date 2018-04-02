SimpleNexus

Lending, Real Estate

Sponsor Content

The company offers a private-label solution that connects lenders with its borrowers and Realtors to a single, branded solution to easily exchange data and documents throughout the entire loan lifecycle. Borrowers are able to search for homes, apply for a mortgage, run calculations, upload documents and see real-time status of their loan progress.

With SimpleNexus, a loan officer is now a mobile originator. Through the smartphone app, LOs are able to view new loan applications the second they come in, pull and view credit reports, run live pricing scenarios via Optimal Blue, see a live CRM feed and send approval letters. All of this from the palm of their hand, as the app connects real-time with their LOS.

simplenexus.com