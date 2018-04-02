RynohLive (Segin Systems)
Real Estate
RynohLive is a web-based, bridge application for escrow account management practices. The company offers continuous end-to-end account auditing, daily reconciliation, transaction monitoring, anti-fraud algorithms and built-in automated reporting.
It is comprised of five modules: RynohPay, which provides automated Positive Pay; RynohRecon, which automatically retrieves paid items data from the client’s financial institution and reconciles them with their escrow accounting software; RynohTrax, which automatically tracks and validates all funds flowing into and out of an account; RynohReport, which combines the functionality of the above three modules to provide daily and monthly management reports; and RynohSecure, which is the monitoring module for the underwriter.