In October, Roofstock announced the industry’s first-ever single-family rental ratings index for U.S. neighborhoods, powered by a proprietary algorithm that assesses neighborhood-specific risk. The Roofstock Neighborhood Rating normalizes neighborhood data across markets, enabling buyers to easily compare rental properties on an even footing and make informed decisions.

By analyzing data across 72,000 U.S. census tracts—each composed of approximately 1,500 homes—the Roofstock Neighborhood Rating algorithm provides a uniform view of neighborhoods nationwide based on dozens of factors. Roofstock is one of the fastest-growing fintech startups in the U.S. In addition to surpassing $1 billion in transactions, the company more than doubled the number of new market launches in 2017 year over year and grew its workforce by more than 200%.

