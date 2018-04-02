Remine

Real Estate

Remine is a new category in real estate technology – a platform that combines property and consumer data to create actionable intelligence for real estate professionals. Remine delivers new content around property and people and gives agents a visually rich experience of data.

Sponsor Content

Real estate professionals have complete public record data and MLS coverage through Remine’s partnership with First American, and intelligence on over 310 million U.S. adults comprised of 3 billion data points which they use to model consumer behavior around people’s propensity to buy or sell. Remine’s focus is to help agents target their efforts, save time and money and win more business.

