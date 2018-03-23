In January, loanDepot unveiled an ambitious plan to disrupt the homebuying process and position the national lender as a firm that can manage the entire real estate transaction.

That end-to-end customer experience is through a service called mello.

mello opened its HQ this week, its “Innovation Lab” as loanDepot puts is, out in Irvine, Calif. And what a launch it was. In fact, if other mortgage lenders want to claim to be in support of digital-first loan services, they'll need one of these to even be taken seriously.

Sponsor Content

The timelapse video below shows the full extent of the loanDepot investment (more than $100 million!) in this initiative, and represents a clear strategy to go after the digital-first Millennial demographic.

“The space incorporates the spirit of fun, including a slide for when stairs are just too slow; open stadium seating for skunkworks-inspired sessions; and areas to relax with a quick game of ping pong or rest in quiet areas. As an added bonus, the Innovation Lab is just minutes away from gorgeous, world-class beaches and iconic Surf City USA,” explained loanDepot.

The mello ecosystem enables 3 foundational strategies:

Consumers can run any mortgage or non-mortgage loan from application through funding from any device on their own or alongside local loan pros who can advise and co-pilot throughout the process Loan consultants licensed in all 50 states can seamlessly respond and advise in real time to the millions of consumers the company sources digitally Analytics on customers' evolving needs throughout their home buying and owning lifecycle

Here’s just a taste of where that $100 million went, according to the company: