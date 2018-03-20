Renters Warehouse, a property management company that specializes in managing rental houses, announced recently that it hired Nolan Jacobson to serve as the company’s executive vice president of finance.

According to the company, Jacobson began working for the company last month.

Prior to joining Renters Warehouse, Jacobson worked as the treasurer of Silver Bay Realty Trust, a real estate investment trust that owned and operated single-family rental homes.

Last year, Tricon Capital Group acquired Silver Bay Realty Trust in a $1.4 billion deal. Tricon Capital Group is the parent company of Tricon American Homes, which is also an operator of single-family rental homes.

Prior to working at Silver Bay, Jacobson held various corporate finance positions at Alliant Techsystems, now known as Orbital ATK, a publicly traded aerospace and defense company.

“I’m very excited to have Nolan joining our team,” Renters Warehouse CEO Kevin Ortner said in a release. “His entrepreneurial roots combined with his institutional SFR experience will be very additive to our team.”

In his role at Renters Warehouse, Jacobson will be overseeing the finance and accounting functions of the company.

“It’s very exciting to join a company that is positioned for high growth in an industry that has extreme potential,” Jacobson said.

“I was incredibly impressed with how Renters Warehouse positioned itself as the largest third-party institutionalized property management company in a relatively newer industry that is ever-changing and is poised for continued growth,” Jacobson added. “I’m really looking forward to continuing my career in the SFR space as well.”

