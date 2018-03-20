Angel Oak Mortgage Solutions just opened a new operations center in Las Colinas, Texas, located in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. Las Colinas is also home to HousingWire HQ, woot!

The new facility will replicate the functions of Angel Oak’s headquarters in Atlanta, Georgia.

Here’s some more good news, Angel Oak is hiring another 30 people in the mortgage lending business in the next 90 days, with plans to hire more as the new center grows. Angel Oak is a leader in alternative lending solutions, and claims the title of the top wholesale and correspondent provider of non-qualified mortgage loans.

“The Dallas area has long been a hub of the mortgage industry and home to top-tier professional talent, making it the perfect place for Angel Oak to continue its growth as the national leader in the non-agency marketplace,” said Angel Oak Companies’ Managing Partner Mike Fierman.

Travis LaLonde, an industry veteran with 15 years of experience, will head the operations center and has already embraced Angel Oak’s emphasis of a strong company culture.

“Angel Oak’s reputation throughout the industry is well-known and extremely well-regarded, and it has a very strong track record of success. But what I am most excited about is its ‘culture first’ mentality. Angel Oak’s commitment to bringing out the best in its employees is only matched by its commitment to its customers. We look forward to matching the success in Atlanta and becoming one of the top companies to work for in the Dallas area,” LaLonde says.

Welcome to the neighborhood, Angel Oak.

