The Barrent Group, a mortgage loan due diligence, quality control and consulting services provider, announced this week it recently named Art Yeend to serve as the company’s business development director.

Yeend comes to company with more than 30 years of experience in capital markets, sales and production in the mortgage industry and on Wall Street. Yeend will be responsible for developing new client relationships and nurturing existing ones at The Barrent Group, the company explained in a press release.

Prior to joining The Barrent Group, Yeend served as the managing director, heading both sales and marketing at MountainView Financial Solutions. He also held positions with Kidder Peabody and Link Securities (now Guggenheim Capital Markets). Yeend has also previously served as senior vice president, director of national sales for correspondent lending at Capital One Finance's GreenPoint Mortgage. Yeend was also an original partner and trading desk manager at interest rate risk management firm Tuttle & Co.

"Art's vast experience and expertise in mortgage finance are an important addition to The Barrent Group. He'll be a great asset as we continue to expand our due diligence services, including Fitch- and S&P-rated securitizations," said Richard Barrent, president of The Barrent Group. "We are very pleased to welcome him to the company."

"I'm excited to join The Barrent Group. Their established reputation for high quality and integrity is second to none," Yeend said. "I look forward to working with Rich and the entire team."