Customer satisfaction is a big deal in mortgage lending and one company says they've been able to rank loan officers who are the best at providing it.

SocialSurvey took feedback from 20,000 loan officers and 200,000 of their customers and say they were able to rank the top loan officers in terms of customer satisfaction.

According to the company, “SocialSurvey’s 2017 Top 50 Loan Officers for Customer Satisfaction is a fierce competition of mortgage gamers who leveraging their online reputation to get their “W’s”.”

It’s a big deal, as Jason Frazier pointed out in last week's LendingLife that mortgage lending (as an industry) has a reputation for being not the most customer-service friendly. BTW, here are the top companies.

The results are in and the video (below the list) explains SocialSurvey’s announcement in some more detail, but let’s cut straight to the GLORY:

New American Funding’s Amber Ernst tied for the No. 1 spot, along with Giuseppe Battaglioli Team at Hallmark Home Mortgage.

Here are the top 10, click here for the top 50.

Top 10 Loan Officers for Customer Satisfaction

New American Funding also won the award for Top 10 Large Mortgage Company for Customer Satisfaction.

Here's the video explaining the process: