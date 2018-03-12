House Democrats are fighting against the proposed budget set forth in finance committee with 14 proposed amendments to various areas of housing and other funding.

During the House Financial Services Committee markup to consider the committee’s Budget Views and Estimates for Fiscal Year 2019, Democrats offered several amendments when it comes to funding the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development and some of its programs as well as other key funding areas.

Of the Democrats' 14 proposed markups to the bill, six of the amendments were adopted by the committee. The amendments were put forth by Ranking Member Maxine Waters, D-California, Rep. Nydia Velazquez, D-N.Y., Rep. Stephen Lynch, D-Mass., Rep. Al Green, D-Texas, Rep. Gwen Moore, D-Wisconsin, Rep. Keith Ellison, D-Minn., Rep. Dan Kildee, D-Mich., and Rep. Denny Heck, D-Wash.

When President Donald Trump first announced the budget, HUD pointed out that it would be a slight increase in funding from the president’s 2018 budget proposal. However, it also received significant criticism as it still cut the budget by about $6 billion from the pre-Trump era and cut several of HUD’s programs.

Here are the amendments the committee adopted:

An amendment by Velazquez to examine the conduct of landlords participating in the Section 8 Program

An amendment by Velazquez to investigate the impact of funding of Public Housing Authorities and seek ways to ensure capital repairs are made to improve the health and well-being of residents

An amendment by Green urging HUD to quickly and efficiently disburse CDBG disaster funding and highlighting the disasters that devastated the Southern U.S. and communities across the country in 2017

An amendment by Green highlighting the need for HUD to use funding efficiently as it pertains to the programs at the agency and the use of taxpayer funds for procurement of interior decor

An amendment by Heck highlighting potential reforms to the Committee on Foreign Investment in the U.S.

An amendment by Green highlighting the need for the Federal Reserve to use its resources to achieve maximum employment in all communities for the betterment of the economy

And here is a list of the amendments that were struck down: