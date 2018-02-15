ATTOM Data Solutions announced today it has acquired Onboard Informatics, a provider of neighborhood data and data-enabled turnkey products to the real estate industry.

Onboard’s neighborhood data will be integrated into the ATTOM Data Warehouse, which blends property tax, deed, mortgage, foreclosure, environmental risk, natural hazard, and neighborhood data for more than 155 million U.S. residential and commercial properties, the company explained.

“Onboard has a long and accomplished track record as an innovator in enhancing and democratizing neighborhood data assets, paralleling our own mission of powering real estate transparency,” said Rob Barber, CEO at ATTOM Data Solutions. “This acquisition will benefit existing customers of both companies — and the entire marketplace — by providing complementary datasets in a one-stop data shop.”

A persistent, unique ID assigned to every property record in the ATTOM Data Warehouse — the ATTOM ID — will be used to link Onboard’s neighborhood data with all of ATTOM’s other datasets, the company said in a press release. The new, combined data will be available through ATTOM’s delivery solutions, including its bulk file licenses, APIs and customized reports.

“This acquisition by ATTOM will enable Onboard’s customers to conveniently access robust tax, deed and mortgage data, that, when combined with Onboard’s neighborhood data, completes the full property data picture needed to improve decision-making, increase lead generation and grow revenue,” said Marc Siden, CEO and co-founder of Onboard Informatics.

Founded 15 years ago, Onboard Informatics' data products include area data, point of interest data and community data.

“Not only will our customers now be able to access a broader set of property-related data from one vendor, they’ll also have more flexible options for consuming that data through the various ATTOM data delivery solutions including the ability to consume neighborhood data as bulk files,” said Jonathan Bednarsh, president and co-founder of Onboard Informatics.