Risk management and compliance services provider Mortgage Quality Management and Research has announced Mitchell Nomura has joined the company as its new internal audit manager.

In this role, Nomura will lead MQMR’s team of internal auditors as they identify compliance and operational risks for mortgage lender clients. Nomura has more than 30 years of experience overseeing compliance and risk management departments at bank and nonbank lenders.

“Our internal audit team has earned a reputation of excellence among the industry and has recently announced advanced compliance to the December 19, 2017 Fannie Mae Selling Guide Announcement SEL-2017-10 update six months ahead of the enforcement deadline,” said Michael Steer, president of MQMR. “We are confident that Mitchell’s effectiveness in managing departmental audits in accordance with updated GSE mandates as well as his wealth of industry experience position him as the ideal candidate to advance the success of our internal audit department.”

Before joining MQMR, Nomura was chief credit officer at Bank of San Francisco, where he oversaw lending operations and enhanced the company’s Compliance Management System, resulting in the bank obtaining the highest possible ratings for asset and quality management in a 2016 safety and soundness examination.

Previously, Nomura managed the development and implementation of a CMS and directing HMDA and TRID compliance for RPM Mortgage. He also held positions at Bank of Hawaii, City National Bank and GMAC Residential Funding.

“I’ve spent my career structuring compliance and risk management departments at bank and nonbank lenders to better identify risks and establish proactive procedures and policies that ensure quality loan production servicing,” said Nomura. “I look forward to providing unique value to MQMR’s top-tier internal audit program.”