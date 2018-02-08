Document, eSign, eClosing, and compliance technology provider Docutech has named Amy Brandt as its new chief executive officer.

Brandt, who joined the company in 2017 as president and chief operating officer, will continue to serve as the company’s president and will assume the CEO role from founder Ty Jenkins, now the company’s chairman.

Brandt’s appointment to CEO represents a key development in Docutech’s growth strategy, the company explained. In 2016, Serent Capital, a San Francisco-based private equity firm, made an investment in Docutech. As part of the company’s broader ownership structure, it formed an advisory board and collaborated in selecting Brandt as the new CEO.

Brandt will drive the company’s strategic vision and lead its growth initiatives by adding new products, entering new market segments and seeking strategic acquisitions, the company explained.

Brandt, a 2011 and 2013 HousingWire Woman of Influence, is a mortgage industry veteran and brings more than 20 years of experience to her new role.

Before joining Docutech, she most recently served as president of originations and corporate technology at New Penn Financial, where she oversaw all origination channels, including direct-to-consumer products, third-party originations and retail. Prior to New Penn Financial, Brandt served as chief operating officer of Prospect Mortgage, where she enhanced day-to-day operations and transformed the lender’s technology infrastructure.

“I couldn’t be more pleased to announce the appointment of Amy Brandt as Docutech’s new CEO,” said Jenkins, Docutech’s founder and now chairman. “Amy possesses the strategic vision, expertise, tenacity, and exemplary leadership qualities we were seeking for this role and it’s clear she has what it takes to lead Docutech in this exciting next chapter of growth and beyond.”

Brandt is also currently a board member of Sun to Water Technologies and a scholar rescue fund advisory board member of the Institute of International Education. She also previously served as a board member of Source Corp Inc. and is a former board member and capital founder of Bluebeam Software.

“I’m thrilled to be at Docutech’s helm during such an exciting time in our industry and to continue to evolve our world-class technology and solutions to transform the way lenders do business and serve their customers,” said Brandt. “I am truly honored to be a part of such an outstanding team that is well poised for success.”