Property preservation and REO management firm First Rate Field Services have announced Collin Harbour has joined the company as its senior vice president of business development.

Throughout his career, he has represented a range of services including insurance and financial investment firms. Harbour previously worked for DIMONT as vice president of business development following a four-year stint with the company as a senior client relations manager where he worked with clients to maintain the highest levels of service, expanded the client base and developed the framework for new business service lines, according to a release from First Rate.

“Adding a person with Collin’s experience is a huge win for First Rate and exemplifies the magnificent work that FRFS has done over the past nine years” said Mark Klein, CEO, president and founder of First Rate Field Services.

“Collin understands how to leverage First Rate’s best-in-class technology and network to deliver an unmatched quality of property preservation and field services. Collin’s character speaks for itself and is the guiding principal that makes him such an asset to our company. His industry knowledge and expertise shows our commitment to providing top-notch customer service for many years to come,” Klein added.