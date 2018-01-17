The National Housing Conference, a nonprofit fair housing advocate, announced this week it hired David Dworkin to serve as the organization’s new president and CEO.

Dworkin comes to NHC from the Department of the Treasury, where he most recently served as a senior housing policy advisor in the Office of Domestic Finance.

In this role, Dworkin advised Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin’s housing team on “regulatory reform, affordable housing tax credits and modernization of the Community Reinvestment Act.”

During the Obama administration, Dworkin was a part of the White House’s Detroit Revitalization team, and developed the program to use Hardest Hit Funds to eliminate blight throughout the country.

Dworkin also started and managed the Capital Magnet Fund, a federal program to support affordable housing development.

Dworkin also spent 12 years at Fannie Mae, serving in various roles, including leading community lending partnerships, managing the company’s Hurricane Katrina Task Force and opening and leading the company’s Detroit office.

Prior to joining Fannie Mae, Dworkin served as a foreign policy and defense advisor in the House of Representatives, and served in several roles under Secretary of State James Baker during the first Bush administration.

“David brings a unique combination of experience in housing policy, finance and communications,” said Ted Chandler, chair of the NHC Board of Governors. “His work in Washington, D.C., as well as in communities such as New Orleans and Detroit, mirrors the breadth of the housing industry that NHC’s membership represents.”

Dworkin succeeds Ethan Handelman, who served as NHC’s acting CEO since September 2017. Since 2011, Handelman has been directing NHC’s policy and advocacy agenda.

“I am excited by the opportunity to advance NHC’s mission, and the cause of housing in America,” Dworkin said. “The American Home has been under unprecedented threat since the housing crisis. Now more than at any time in recent history, America’s renters and homeowners need NHC and its members to fight for quality affordable housing. I look forward to fulfilling the trust which the NHC Board of Governors has placed in me.”