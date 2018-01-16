The SP200 (Swanepoel Power 200) is the definitive ranking of the leaders and executives in the residential real estate brokerage industry and is published annually by T3 Sixty.

And this year's list features some big moves from some big players.

"The big news is that Gary Keller is number one, and a big reason is that Keller Williams is now the largest real estate brand by sales volume, not just agent size. That's a big move," said Aman Daro Vice President, Marketing of T3 Sixty.

"There was lots of other movement, including leaders of innovative tech-centric companies like Glenn Kelman at Redfin, the Compass team, Purplebricks and Opendoor," he added.

Two notable changes include: Glenn Kelman, who led Redfin to a successful IPO in July, jumped 20 spots to the No. 9 position; and Compass’s leaders, Robert Reffkin and Rob Lehman, who raised $550 million in 2017 on a $2.2 billion valuation, skyrocketed to No. 27.

After a strong year of growth, new business model CEOs all climbed the list, including Glenn Sanford (No. 88), founder and CEO of eXp World Holdings; Dan Duffy (No. 102), CEO of United Real Estate; and James Dwiggins (No. 105), CEO of NextHome.

As in years past, female execs remain in short supply, both in the industry and on the Swanepoel Power 200.