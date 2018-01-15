Today, the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, along with the rest of America, honors the life and legacy of Martin Luther King Jr.

HUD Secretary Ben Carson announced he would be celebrating the day in Atlanta, where he would also discuss with the city how it can work together with HUD.

During his visit, Carson spoke at the historic firehouse near King’s birth home, quoting, “The time is always right to do what is right.”

The secretary also toured King’s birth home, and met with King’s niece, Alveda King.

“The time is right to honor love, forgiveness and brotherhood,” Carson tweeted.

As for HUD itself, the agency reminded Americans that King’s courage, efforts and ultimately, his death, lead Congress to pass the Fair Housing Act of 1968.

Others also joined in to honor King and his legacy. Senate Republicans honored his legacy with one of his quotes.

And members of the housing industry also chimed in, including New American Funding, which tweeted: