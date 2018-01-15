Today, the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, along with the rest of America, honors the life and legacy of Martin Luther King Jr.

HUD Secretary Ben Carson announced he would be celebrating the day in Atlanta, where he would also discuss with the city how it can work together with HUD.

I’m in Atlanta today to celebrate the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Before the events begin I’m meeting with @KeishaBottoms to discuss how Atl and @HUDgov can work together pic.twitter.com/P01zAssPR1 — Ben Carson (@SecretaryCarson) January 15, 2018

During his visit, Carson spoke at the historic firehouse near King’s birth home, quoting, “The time is always right to do what is right.”

Just spoke at the historic firehouse near Dr King’s birth home. As King said “the time is always right to do what is right” #MLKDay2018 pic.twitter.com/L9xzF24wyA — Ben Carson (@SecretaryCarson) January 15, 2018

The secretary also toured King’s birth home, and met with King’s niece, Alveda King.

“The time is right to honor love, forgiveness and brotherhood,” Carson tweeted.

As for HUD itself, the agency reminded Americans that King’s courage, efforts and ultimately, his death, lead Congress to pass the Fair Housing Act of 1968.

Today, we honor the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. We remember his courage and efforts to ensure there is justice and equality for all. His death galvanized the Congress of his day to pass the Fair Housing Act of 1968! #FairHousingis50 #MLKDay pic.twitter.com/0Hdvo5y161 — HUDgov (@HUDgov) January 15, 2018

Others also joined in to honor King and his legacy. Senate Republicans honored his legacy with one of his quotes.

“I have decided to stick with love. Hate is too great a burden to bear.” – Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. #MLKDay pic.twitter.com/3ePfUN7SqD — Senate Republicans (@SenateGOP) January 15, 2018

And members of the housing industry also chimed in, including New American Funding, which tweeted: