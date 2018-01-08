In the wake of the Trump administration moving to delay an Obama-era fair housing rule, prominent Democrats like former Department of Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julián Castro and Rep. Maxine Waters, the ranking member of the House Committee on Financial Services, spoke out against the move.

And they’re not the only ones who don’t support the Trump administration’s decision to delay the Affirmatively Furthering Fair Housing rule.

Late last week, a group of 76 civil rights, housing, and community development organizations issued a joint statement, calling on HUD to allow the AFFH rule to move forward as originally stipulated.

The rule, which was announced in 2015, requires cities and towns that receive federal funding to examine their local housing patterns for racial bias and to design a plan to address any measurable bias.

But, last week, HUD announced that it was delaying the delaying the deadline for local governments to submit their fair housing evaluations by one year.

In a statement, the community groups say that the delaying the rule by one year is tantamount to repealing the rule altogether.

“Without warning, HUD has decided effectively to suspend the regulation, leaving local jurisdictions confused, giving local residents less voice in important decisions about their communities, and reinstating an approach to fair housing that the Government Accountability Office found to be ineffective and poorly administered,” the groups say.

The groups also call HUD’s decision “short-sighted” and ask HUD to reverse its decision.

“The administration’s abrupt decision to effectively suspend this critical regulation is misguided,” Diane Yentel, president and CEO of the National Low Income Housing Coalition, said.

“The federal government, states and local communities have been required by law since 1968 to work to undo the segregated communities that federal housing policy created in the first place,” Yentel continued. “Suspending the tools that help communities meet that obligation, without any input from key stakeholders, is a step in the wrong direction.”

The groups say that the Obama administration designed the AFFH rule with “considerable public input” but that the Trump administration did the opposite when delaying the rule.

HUD, in is announcement, disagreed with that assessment.

“Early in this administration, HUD embarked upon a top-to-bottom review of the department’s rules and regulations. As part of this regulatory review, HUD asked the public to offer comment on those rules that might be excessively burdensome or unclear,” HUD’s announcement stated.

“What we heard convinced us that the Assessment of Fair Housing tool for local governments wasn’t working well,” HUD continued. “In fact, more than a third of our early submitters failed to produce an acceptable assessment—not for lack of trying but because the tool designed to help them to succeed wasn’t helpful.”

The groups also suggest that impact of delaying the rule will be significant.

“The obligation of local governments to ‘affirmatively further fair housing’ is essential to fulfilling the promises of the Fair Housing Act, particularly this year, the 50th anniversary of this key civil rights law,” said Sherrilyn Ifill, president and director-counsel of the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund. “HUD’s proposed suspension would roll back one of the law’s most critical tools to correct structural inequality and racial segregation and represents yet another attack by this Administration on communities of color across the country.”

Shanna Smith, the president and CEO of the National Fair Housing Alliance, said that delaying the AFFH rule will only have negative effects.

“Americans strongly believe that a zip code should not determine a child’s future and that everyone – regardless of their race or national origin, the language they speak, or whether they have children or have a disability – should have access to the opportunities they need to succeed,” Smith said. “But we are falling short of achieving that goal. Actions taken over many years by HUD, other government agencies and the private sector have left us more segregated than we were 100 years ago. That has led to concentrated poverty and weaker communities and undermines our prosperity. We need HUD to enforce this important rule, not suspend it.”

The groups conclude by calling on HUD to reconsider and allow the AFFH rule to proceed.

“HUD’s announcement today is a serious loss for fair housing and puts the promise of making every neighborhood a community of opportunity further out of reach,” the groups say. “We call on HUD to reverse its decision, withdraw this notice, and move ahead with implementation and enforcement of this important fair housing rule. And we call on Congress to provide policy and budgetary oversight of HUD to ensure it is delivering on the promise of fair and equitable housing.”

The letter is signed by the following groups:

Action Center on Race and the Economy Institute

American Civil Liberties Union

Association of Programs for Rural Independent Living

Autism Society of America

Autistic Self Advocacy Network

California Reinvestment Coalition

CarsonWatch

Center for Popular Democracy

Center for Responsible Lending Center for Social Innovation

Center for the Study of Social Policy

Center on Budget and Policy Priorities

Coalition on Human Needs

Consortium for Citizens with Disabilities Housing Task Force

Consumer Action

Consumer Federation of America

Disability Rights Education and Defense Fund

Enterprise Community Partners

Equal Justice Society

First Focus

FORGE, Inc.

GLMA: Health Professionals Advancing LGBT Equality

Grounded Solutions Network

Housing Assistance Council

Impact Fund

Japanese American Citizens League

Lambda Legal

Latino Justice PRLDEF

Lawyers' Committee for Civil Rights Under Law

Local Initiatives Support Corporation

Local Progress

LOCUS: Responsible Real Estate Developers and Investors

Low Income Investment Fund

NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund, Inc.

National Alliance of Community Economic Development Associations

National Alliance on Mental Illness

National Asian Pacific American Women's Forum

National Association for Latino Community Asset Builders

National Association of Councils on Developmental Disabilities

National Association of Human Rights Workers

National Center for Lesbian Rights

National Center for Transgender Equality

National Coalition for Asian Pacific American Community Development

National Community Reinvestment Coalition

National Consumer Law Center (on behalf of its low-income clients)

National Council of Churches

National Disability Rights Network

National Education Association

National Equality Action Team

National Fair Housing Alliance

National Health Care for the Homeless Council

National Housing Law Project

National Housing Trust

National Juvenile Justice Network

National Law Center on Homelessness & Poverty

National LGBTQ Task Force

National Low Income Housing Coalition

National Network to End Domestic Violence

National Urban League

Paralyzed Veterans of America

PFLAG National

PolicyLink

Poor Peoples Economic Human Rights Campaign

Poverty & Race Research Action Council

Pride at Work

Prosperity Now

Public Advocates Inc.

Public Citizen

Smart Growth America

Technical Assistance Collaborative

The Arc of the United States

The Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights

Transgender Law Center

Treatment Communities of America

UnidosUS (formerly National Council of La Raza)

United Way Worldwide