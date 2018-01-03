As 2018 sets into motion, several metros across the U.S. are emerging as possible contenders for the year’s top housing markets.

To determine its predictions for the best real estate markets of 2018, realtor.com’s economic data team looked at the number of sales of existing homes and their prices, along with the amount of new home construction in the 100 largest markets.

Realtor.com also analyzed the local economies of each area, along with population trends, unemployment rates, median household incomes and other factors.

“People are going to continue to seek out pockets of affordability that remain in the market,” realtor.com Chief Economist Danielle Hale said. “A lot of these places are more affordable than surrounding areas, yet still have strong economies. Even though prices are expected to grow, most of these markets will still remain relatively affordable in 2018.”

Many experts continue to predict 2018 will bring lower levels of inventory and higher home prices, meaning affordable homes will become even more sought after.

The video below shows the metros realtor.com predicts will hold the top real estate markets of 2018: