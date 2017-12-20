Guaranteed Rate Affinity is now up and running and about to boom.

The joint venture, which markets Guaranteed Rate mortgages across the Realogy real estate network, is now up and running.

The JV, called Guaranteed Rate Affinity, is now closing all transactions on its own, the company reports and it is expected to boom in 2018.

Need proof? GRA just brought in a brand new executive vice president of national sales and HousingWire readers are now the first to know.

“David Dickey (pictured, below) has joined the Guaranteed Rate Affinity team as EVP, National Sales. David, who will be based out of Texas, will be responsible for the production, profitability and overall performance. With more than 25 years in mortgage banking, David brings with him a wealth of experience and a deep understanding of the industry,” GRA said in an email to HousingWire.

Most recently with Capital One, Dickey held executive positions at Wells Fargo, Countrywide, Bank of America and Citibank.

“He brings with him an excellent reputation in residential mortgage lending for building cultures that foster both associate growth and best in class service experience for consumers,” the company added.

The new JV is expected to add billions of dollars in originations over the next several years and to be highly incremental to the company’s earnings: