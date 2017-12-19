It’s day two of HousingWire’s countdown to Christmas, and we are continuing to bring you our top news stories for the year.

In part one of this countdown, which examined the top 9th and 10th stories of the year, we announced we will share with you some of the most popular articles to reach our readers this year.

In today's countdown, we'll look at the top 7th and 8th articles with the most readers this year.

Here is the 8th most popular article on HousingWire in 2017:

Here’s how and why CitiMortgage is leaving mortgage servicing

At the beginning of this year, CitiMortgage announced it was pulling out of mortgage servicing. After the announcement, our own Senior Financial Reporter Ben Lane gave a full breakdown of how the mega bank made this decision, and why.

CitiMortgage surprised few in the housing business when it announced that it agreed to a massive mortgage servicing rights deal with New Residential Investment and Nationstar Mortgage. As it often is with deals of this type, the devil is in the details. And one of the details of this deal is that the MSR sale is a precursor to CitiMortgage completely exiting the mortgage servicing business.

Missing Realtor Sidney Cranston found dead

In a continuation of a story that began in 2015, the seventh most popular story closed the case of a missing Realtor. Tragically, that Realtor's end was not a happy one, as he was found dead after being missing for more than a year:

"Authorities believed they discovered the remains of an Arizona Realtor who suddenly went missing nearly eighteen months before while showing a property. Though officials said positive identification is not 100% determined, authorities ruled his death a homicide."

A property manager for Cranston was charged with his murder.