The national real estate eClosing software platform, Pavaso, just added Atlanta-based Cook & James to its extensive network of local and national title and attorney partners.

Cook & James specializes in real estate closings in Georgia, New York, Connecticut and South Carolina.

“Partnering with Pavaso further fuels our commitment to offering our clients the absolute most reliable, convenient and pleasant experience with our attorneys at closing,” said Kara Cook, co-founding partner at Cook & James. “We’re happy to be on board with Pavaso’s eClosing platform because it adds an additional tier of ease and functionality for our clients.”

Formalized earlier in Q4 2017, the new relationship will offer both Pavaso and Cook & James mutually beneficial solutions including improved communication, efficiency, process management and shared resources, Pavaso said in a statement.

“The eClosing is no longer a pie-in-the-sky objective,” said Mark McElroy, CEO of Pavaso. “It’s reality."

"It’s here and now, and it’s being offered to consumers by forward-thinking lenders and settlement agents nationwide. Cook & James has long been considered a consumer-friendly and forward-thinking business," McElroy added. "Digitizing the mortgage transaction is an optimal way to make life much easier for consumers when it comes to the largest financial transaction most of them will ever enter into.”