LoanLogics, which specializes in loan quality management and performance analytics, announced it recently promoted 2016 HousingWire Vanguard award winner Craig Riddell to executive vice president and chief business officer.

Riddell [pictured below] was promoted from his position as senior vice president and chief business development officer.

He will now be responsible for establishing and developing ongoing relationships with LoanLogics’ largest enterprise clientele. He will also grow the company’s LoanHD App Network of data services and integration partners and oversee the company’s account management and consulting services teams.

“Craig knows our customers better than anybody at LoanLogics and his contributions to our growth as a company have been invaluable,” LoanLogics President and CEO Brian Fitzpatrick said. “As we continue our market penetration and bring new and innovative products to the market, Craig will be engaged more deeply in a broader set of responsibilities across our business so we may continue to solve the industry's biggest loan quality and risk management challenges.”

Riddell brings 25 years of executive-level experience in the real estate finance industry to his new position. Since joining the company 10 years ago, he has been responsible for implementing all LoanLogics solutions including LoanHD Loan Quality Management platform, which helps mortgage lenders verify and validate the accuracy of data in their loan files.

“LoanLogics stands as a leader in regulatory technology for the mortgage industry, which is a key aspect for the advancement of the evolving digital mortgage environment,” Riddell said. “I look forward to my new role helping clients and partners as they move toward more digitization and the enormous opportunity we have as a company to improve loan quality and accuracy while driving operational costs down.”