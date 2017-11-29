Robots are taking over real estate as they now offer guided tours through rental properties, allowing real estate agents to manage their properties completely online.

Zenplace, artificial intelligence and machine learning company which enables landlords and homeowners to rent and manage their property online, announced its latest development – a robot that provides smart guided home showings.

“We set out to change the property management and rental experience by providing property owners and tenants a faster and easier way to rent and lease,” said Rahul Mewawalla, Zenplace CEO and former head of the White House technology program in Silicon Valley. “This new way to rent makes for a better rental experience – tenants love the smart guided tours by a robot and owners love how their property can now be rented in days instead of weeks or months.”

Zenplace hopes its new robot tours will move homes off the market faster. It pointed out that currently homes in Silicon Valley stay on the market for 54 days as a significant number of lease transactions fall through before the lease signing, according to Zillow. In other markets, the time on market can stretch even longer.

“We're making renting a home frictionless and redefining how landlords can increase returns from their rental property, with a property management fee as low as 5%,” Mewawalla said. “With robots, we have significantly reduced the time it takes to rent a property.”

Check out the video below to see what these tours guided by robots look like.