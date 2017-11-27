Mortgage giant Freddie Mac announced today that it elected a new member to its board of directors.

Grace Huebscher, who was elected as a director on the company’s board of directors, brings decades of executive experience in the real estate and capital markets industries.

“We are very pleased that Grace is joining the Freddie Mac Board,” Freddie Mac non-executive chairman Christopher Lynch said. “She is a seasoned executive with a deep understanding of the multifamily business and the capital markets.”

“We look forward to the valuable insights and entrepreneurial spirit Grace will bring to the Board during a crucial period of GSE conservatorship,” Lynch said.

Previously, Huebscher served as President of Capital One Multifamily Finance, a subsidiary of Capital One Financial Corp., from 2013 to March this year. She also served as an advisor of Capital One Commercial Bank from April to November this year.

Before that, Huebscher served as CEO of Beech Street Capital, a company she co-founded in 2009. She also served at various positions at Fannie Mae from 1997 to 2009, including vice president of capital markets. She currently serves as director of The Kenyon Review, and is a former member of the Commercial Board of Governance of the Mortgage Bankers Association.