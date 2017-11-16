One of Capitol Hill’s most prominent voices on the interests of community lenders is retiring.

Glen Corso, the executive director of the Community Mortgage Lenders of America, announced Thursday that he plans to retire at the end of 2017.

Corso has led the CMLA, a trade group that represents independent, community-based residential mortgage lenders, since May 2014.

Previously, Corso held executive positions with leading mortgage insurance and mortgage lending companies, as well as senior positions at the National Association of Home Builders and the Mortgage Bankers Association.

During his time, Corso has been the voice of the CMLA, advocating for community lenders on housing finance issues of all shapes and sizes.

CMLA Chair Sean O’Neill celebrated Corso’s time at the CMLA, specifically “his outstanding job as Executive Director, particularly in putting CMLA at the forefront of policy debates in Washington, D.C. on issues that are of vital importance to our small and mid-size independent lender members.”

According to the CMLA, O’Neill appointed a search committee to look for Corso’s replacement.

“We look forward to finding an executive director that will continue Glen’s leadership in meeting the challenges of the future,” O’Neill said. “CMLA will optimize every opportunity to be a strong and effective voice for the interests of small and mid-size independent lenders.”

As for why Corso is leaving, O’Neill said Corso plans to spend more time with his family.

“Together with CMLA’s External Relations Director Rob Zimmer and Government Relations Representative David Horne, Glen has led a strong team providing superior representation for the interests of our lenders and he created a strong platform for our next executive director to build upon,” O’Neill said.

“We are happy for Glen and his wife who are looking forward to spending more time with their children and grandchildren,” O’Neill concluded. “We will miss his leadership.”