Real Estate Valuations

Urban Institute: Some cities might be close to a housing bubble

Overall, housing still affordable in U.S.

October 30, 2017
Kelsey Ramírez
KEYWORDS affordability First American Home Price housing bubble Urban Institute
House

As home prices continue to rise across the U.S., the dreaded “housing bubble” question begins to rise.

The Urban Institute released a report from its researchers Bing Bai and Edward Golding, who served as the head of Federal Housing Administration under President Barack Obama, that addresses just that.

The Urban Institute explained that in order to determine if the U.S. is in a housing bubble, knowing the reason for the price growth is critical.

“The critical question, however, is whether the recent appreciation is driven by fundamentals, such as growth in household income, or by pure speculation,” the report stated.

In order to determine the reason for the price growth, Urban Institute utilized its housing affordability index, which measures if the median household can afford a standard mortgage of a median-priced home.

The results? Overall, housing in the U.S. remains very much in the affordable range. In fact, the median household can afford a house that is $70,000 more expensive than the median home price today. In 2006, the median household could only afford a mortgage that was $22,000 more expensive than the median home price.

But this is nothing new. In fact, First American Financial Corp. releases its Real House Price Index every month, which examines affordability by comparing home prices against interest rates and income to determine the “real” value of a home.

The latest index found that in August, the real home prices actually decreased 0.4% from the previous month, and that real home prices are now 38.4% below their housing boom peak in July 2006.

“As mortgage rates rise on the back of the last months’ FOMC decision to reduce its portfolio of bonds and supply remains constrained, affordability will continue to decline for those seeking to achieve the goal of homeownership,” First American Chief Economist Mark Fleming said. “Yet, while affordability is lower than a year ago, it remains high by historic standards. Only three states and the District of Columbia are less affordable today than they were in January 2000.”

The areas that could possible cause concern include Hawaii, which is up 8.1% from January 2000, California which increased 5.7%, and Hawaii, where home prices are up 3.6%. The District of Columbia is up 3.6% from that same time period. 

The interactive map below shows several cities, mainly in California, also rose higher than their 2000 levels. A score of 100 marks the benchmark level in January 2000, with anything over 100 being cities or states that surpassed that level.

The Urban Institute saw similar results when it measured the top 37 largest metropolitan statistical areas to find which, if any, could be areas of concern for a real estate bubble using data from CoreLogic, the U.S. Census Bureau, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics and Freddie Mac. Urban Institute’s researchers looked at the area’s real increase in home prices since their lowest point and the institute’s affordability measure.

The company added the rankings together and re-ranked the MSAs most likely to be in a bubble, calling it the “bubble watch” rank. The top 10 MSAs are ranked high on both home price growth and lack of affordability measures. But further down the list, the rank could be driven by one measure or the other.

Six metros stood out above the rest: the San Francisco area and the San Jose area tied for the top ranking in the institute’s bubble watch. The Miami area and Oakland, California areas tied for third place, and the Portland and Seattle areas tied for fifth place.

Click here for the full list of metros.

VIDEO FROM HOUSINGWIRE & OUR PARTNERS

Reprints

Related Articles

[Charts] Ten-X: We are definitely not in a housing bubble

Case-Shiller: Housing is not repeating the bubble period

Experts agree – home prices not back to bubble-era levels

Me-small
Kelsey Ramírez is a Reporter at HousingWire. Ramírez is a recent journalism graduate of University of Texas at Arlington. Ramírez previously covered hard issues such as homelessness and domestic violence and began at HousingWire as an Editorial Assistant.

Recent Articles by Kelsey Ramírez

HUD developing plan to move displaced Puerto Ricans inland

First time homebuyers fall to 4th lowest share since 1981

Black Knight: Home prices hit yet another new peak in August

Fed chair won’t matter in 2018 – expect to see 4 interest rate hikes

Services Guide

Comments powered by Disqus

This month in
HousingWire magazine

Cover Story
October/November 2017

A conversation with HUD Secretary Ben Carson

[Subscribers Only] U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson recently sat down with HousingWire Editor-in-Chief Jacob Gaffney for a conversation. Carson discussed housing, his plans for HUD and why he accepted a cabinet position from the guy he lost the GOP nomination to, Donald J. Trump. All photos by Stephen Voss.

Feature

Weed Wager: How banks are finding an opening to serve marijuana businesses

Caroline Basile
Caroline Basile
 Real Estate
[Subscribers Only] With recent changes, banks are finding an opening to serve lucrative marijuana businesses. Nationally, 29 states have now legalized marijuana in some form, either recreationally, medicinally, or both, generating billions of dollars in sales. These billions of dollars mean there is much that banks could make from this booming industry, but federal laws and guidance have made things complicated for financial institutions who want in.

Commentary

The true digital mortgage

Joe Tyrrell
Joe Tyrrell
 LendingHomeowners
We hear a lot these days about the benefits of the “digital mortgage.” The term is widely overused, yet its promoters have largely under-delivered on its true promise. Often they are simply referring to the online applications that have been available for well over a decade. If the digital mortgage really streamlines that process, why does it still take up to 60 days to close a loan?