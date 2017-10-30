Real Estate Homeowners

Direct homebuyer OfferPad expanding to Charlotte

Will become company’s 8th market

October 30, 2017
Ben Lane
OfferPad, which buys homes directly from homeowners through its own platform, is expanding again and plans to keep growing.

The company currently operates in Atlanta, Phoenix, Tampa, Orlando, Las Vegas, Salt Lake City and Los Angeles. And now, OfferPad is expanding to Charlotte.

The company announced the expansion on Monday morning.

“We are excited to work with Charlotte residents in transforming the traditional real estate experience,” Brian Bair, co-founder of OfferPad said. “Our proven, winning solution is generating accolades from our customers and our agent partners alike. We believe we have the right formula at the right time, and we look forward to serving new customers in Charlotte and beyond.”

OfferPad buys homes directly from homeowners. Through the service, a seller can request a free purchase offer for their home. OfferPad then provides them with an offer within 24 hours.

From there, it’s up to the seller to accept or reject OfferPad’s offer.

If they accept, they then get to pick their closing date, and if they’re moving locally, OfferPad will move them for free.

According to the company’s website, its fees are “close to the same percentages you would typically pay at closing during a traditional real estate transaction,” but the company claims that sellers “get the most value for their home without having to list, repair, show and wait.”

Once it has purchased a home, OfferPad then works with a local team of contractors to make any repairs or upgrades to the home, if necessary, and then turns around and sells it.

For buyers, OfferPad allows them to access and self-tour OfferPad-owned homes on their own time.

And now, the company will begin offering its service in Charlotte, with has plans to continue its growth “in the coming months.”

