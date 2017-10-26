New American Funding expands into South Texas

National mortgage lender New American Funding announced it expanded into the Southwest territory with its newest branch in Corpus Christi, Texas.

The new opening marks the first retail location on the coastal bend of the Gulf of Mexico for the company. The new branch held its grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony on Tuesday.

New American Funding, listed as Broker Solutions on the 2016 HMDA scorecard, continues to increase its market share, and in 2016 came in as the 27th top lender by number of originations, according to data prepared by iEmergent, an Iowa-based market research firm. They earned that spot by closing 37,993 loans, $10.8 billion by volume, and making up 0.5% of total market share.

And the companies leadership is making waves in the mortgage market as its President and Co-Founder Patty Arvielo received HousingWire's 2017 Women of Influence award.

The new location will be a full-service mortgage provider, equipped to meet the residential mortgage needs of local consumers and real estate agents by offering a variety of purchase and refinance options.

“We’re excited to bring New American Funding’s presence to Corpus Christi,” said Jo-Anne Lamorey, the location’s new branch manager. “Not only are we able to offer our borrowers a larger array of products and better down payment programs but we’re able to offer more services to our real estate partners like co-branded marketing and the GoGo Partner app.”

Lamorey, an industry veteran who has been in the community for nearly 40 years, will oversee the branch while working to originate new loans for her clients.

“This is an extremely talented group with a tremendous wealth of experience,” Area Manager Stephen Sepulveda said. “They’re an all-around solid team. We couldn’t be more pleased with their level of skill and expertise.”

“With Jo-Anne’s knowledge of the industry and New American Funding’s innovative ideas, we make a dynamic combination that’s going to be incredibly beneficial for coastal consumers,” Sepulveda said.