Blend's digital mortgage platform integrates with Black Knight

Blend, a mortgage technology company, announced it integrated with Black Knight’s LoanSphere Empower loan origination system.

Through the integration, lenders will be able to use the Blend platform on the Empower LOS.

Blend is a HousingWire 2017 Tech 100 winner and offers a digital mortgage platform.

The LOS now offers a completely digitized mortgage experience that allows borrowers to complete a loan application and get approved all online.

"At Blend, our mission is to power a frictionless, compliant, and more accessible consumer lending ecosystem," said Nima Ghamsari, CEO and co-founder of Blend.

"Our work with Black Knight is helping us move the mortgage industry forward, with a lights-out integration approach that accelerates time-to-market, regardless of the size of the lender," he said.

On the other side, lenders will receive a more complete loan file that seamlessly works with Empower.

“We strive to make the mortgage process quicker and easier for both lenders and borrowers,” said Rich Gagliano, president of Black Knight’s Origination Technologies division.

"Blend and Black Knight share a similar vision for the future of mortgages, and the simplified implementation process as part of this integration will be a game-changer for our joint customers,” Gagliano continued.