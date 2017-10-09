Servicing

Here's how much the National Flood Insurance Program costs homeowners

Program needs more money to survive

October 9, 2017
Brena Swanson
KEYWORDS CBO Congressional Budget Office Maxine Waters National Flood Insurance Program NFIP
flooded houses neighborhood

The Congressional Budget Office, a nonpartisan analysis for the U.S. Congress, crunched the numbers on the National Flood Insurance Program again, calculating the average cost to families this time around.

According to the first report from the CBO, the program has an expected one-year shortfall of $1.4 billion.

This new report took it a step further and included the median premium for a policy on a primary single-family home.

The program is designed to help reduce the impact of flooding on private and public structures. “It does so by providing affordable insurance to property owners and by encouraging communities to adopt and enforce floodplain management regulations,” FEMA’s website states.

The CBO calculated the data in response to a request from Rep. Maxine Waters, D-Calif., ranking member of the House's Committee on Financial Services.

The analysis compared actual premiums for 2.5 million policies covering primary single-family homes with the median income of single-family households in the census tracts in which the insured homes were located.

For most policies in the analysis, the CBO found that the actual premium was between 0.45% and 1.70% of the median household income for single-family households within the same census tract. The median sat at 0.75%.  

Broken up further, roughly 8% of premiums were below 0.35% of the relevant median household income, 14% of premiums were above 2% of that income, and 6% of premiums were above 3% of that income.

The updated numbers on premium costs to homeowners comes at a point where the NFIP might not even be able to fulfill its financial obligations to flood victims.

Looking at this year specifically, the NFIP is already drained from the growing costs from Hurricane Harvey, Irma and Maria.

In a recent letter to the presidentOffice of Management and Budget Director Mick Mulvaney stated, “The recent hurricanes have inflicted projected losses of $16 billion. As a result, by the latter part of this month, the NFIP will have fully exhausted its financial resources (including its $30.4 billion in borrowing authority) and will be unable to pay claims.”

VIDEO FROM HOUSINGWIRE & OUR PARTNERS

Reprints

Related Articles

Bill to improve National Flood Insurance Program to reduce direct spending by $187 million

Affordability in question: The National Flood Insurance Program needs $1.4 billion more to function

Here's why Congress can create bipartisan fix to flood insurance this year

Headshot
Brena Swanson is the Digital Reporter for HousingWire.com, providing expert coverage on Millennials, lending and housing. Brena joined the HousingWire news team in February 2013, also serving in the roles of Reporter and Content Specialist. Brena graduated from Evangel University in Springfield, Missouri. Follow Brena on twitter at @BrenaSwanson.

Recent Articles by Brena Swanson

Informative Research adds industry veteran Renae Sherman

Equity National Title launches website to navigate eClosing restrictions

Inspector questions Fannie Mae’s new controversial Washington D.C. headquarters

Cordray accused of using government email for Ohio governor campaign

Services Guide

Comments powered by Disqus

This month in
HousingWire magazine

Cover Story
October/November 2017

A conversation with HUD Secretary Ben Carson

[Subscribers Only] U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson recently sat down with HousingWire Editor-in-Chief Jacob Gaffney for a conversation. Carson discussed housing, his plans for HUD and why he accepted a cabinet position from the guy he lost the GOP nomination to, Donald J. Trump. All photos by Stephen Voss.

Feature

Weed Wager: How banks are finding an opening to serve marijuana businesses

Caroline Basile
Caroline Basile
 Real Estate
[Subscribers Only] With recent changes, banks are finding an opening to serve lucrative marijuana businesses. Nationally, 29 states have now legalized marijuana in some form, either recreationally, medicinally, or both, generating billions of dollars in sales. These billions of dollars mean there is much that banks could make from this booming industry, but federal laws and guidance have made things complicated for financial institutions who want in.

Commentary

The true digital mortgage

Joe Tyrrell
Joe Tyrrell
 LendingHomeowners
We hear a lot these days about the benefits of the “digital mortgage.” The term is widely overused, yet its promoters have largely under-delivered on its true promise. Often they are simply referring to the online applications that have been available for well over a decade. If the digital mortgage really streamlines that process, why does it still take up to 60 days to close a loan?