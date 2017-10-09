Lending

Equity National Title launches website to navigate eClosing restrictions

Users can search county-by-county

October 9, 2017
Brena Swanson
KEYWORDS eclosing Equity National Title fully digital digital closing hybrid closing remote notary closing traditional closing
computer desk laptop digital

As eClosings start to become commonplace, Equity National Title launched an “eClosing hub” for mortgage lenders to help navigate the types of digital closings available at a zip code level.

The website, e-Ways, will advise users on whether the key authorities in each zip code accept none, all or some combination of the four existing types of closing: fully digital; hybrid; remote notary or traditional.

“Although the promise of the digital mortgage closing is powerful, the reality is that we’re confronting a lot of complexity in what can and cannot be achieved state by state and county by county,” said James O’Donnell, president of Equity National Title, a national title/settlement agency that offers title and settlement solutions for the mortgage industry.

For example, North Carolina is famous for making eClosings a priority. Tim Anderson, director of eServices with DocMagic, previously explained that it's significant that the state of North Carolina completed an eClosing since it’s an attorney state where they usually get a lot of push back. Plus, the state's eNotary law is more stringent as to what must be done to be legally credentialed to be an eNotary.

This new website from Equity National Title attempts to help users understand the risks, costs and confusion associated with trying to decipher e-capable markets

“Some counties may allow for some levels of e-signing but they may not allow a full e-closing. Other counties may not be aligned with state directives when it comes to remote notarization, or they might require the parties to make use of only one specific e-provider,”  said O’Donnell.

“For lenders wanting to execute an e-closing strategy, especially over a wider geographic footprint especially, it can be dizzying,” he added. “That’s why we designed e-Ways. It simplifies their decision making.”

VIDEO FROM HOUSINGWIRE & OUR PARTNERS

Reprints

Related Articles

Notarize partners with Adeptive Software to bring eClosings to more title agents

Title Resource Group reveals new national commercial title services division

Equity National Title hires Travis Cline and Jonathan Hill

Headshot
Brena Swanson is the Digital Reporter for HousingWire.com, providing expert coverage on Millennials, lending and housing. Brena joined the HousingWire news team in February 2013, also serving in the roles of Reporter and Content Specialist. Brena graduated from Evangel University in Springfield, Missouri. Follow Brena on twitter at @BrenaSwanson.

Recent Articles by Brena Swanson

Informative Research adds industry veteran Renae Sherman

Here's how much the National Flood Insurance Program costs homeowners

Inspector questions Fannie Mae’s new controversial Washington D.C. headquarters

Cordray accused of using government email for Ohio governor campaign

Services Guide

Comments powered by Disqus

This month in
HousingWire magazine

Cover Story
October/November 2017

A conversation with HUD Secretary Ben Carson

[Subscribers Only] U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson recently sat down with HousingWire Editor-in-Chief Jacob Gaffney for a conversation. Carson discussed housing, his plans for HUD and why he accepted a cabinet position from the guy he lost the GOP nomination to, Donald J. Trump. All photos by Stephen Voss.

Feature

Weed Wager: How banks are finding an opening to serve marijuana businesses

Caroline Basile
Caroline Basile
 Real Estate
[Subscribers Only] With recent changes, banks are finding an opening to serve lucrative marijuana businesses. Nationally, 29 states have now legalized marijuana in some form, either recreationally, medicinally, or both, generating billions of dollars in sales. These billions of dollars mean there is much that banks could make from this booming industry, but federal laws and guidance have made things complicated for financial institutions who want in.

Commentary

The true digital mortgage

Joe Tyrrell
Joe Tyrrell
 LendingHomeowners
We hear a lot these days about the benefits of the “digital mortgage.” The term is widely overused, yet its promoters have largely under-delivered on its true promise. Often they are simply referring to the online applications that have been available for well over a decade. If the digital mortgage really streamlines that process, why does it still take up to 60 days to close a loan?