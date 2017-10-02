Real Estate

Los Angeles prepares to reopen Section 8 housing list after 13 years

City expects up to 600,000 applicants

October 2, 2017
Kelsey Ramírez
KEYWORDS Housing Authority Housing Choice Voucher Los Angeles Section 8 Housing
house chalk

The city of Los Angeles will soon open its Section 8 housing list for the first time in 13 years, and analysts expect applications to come pouring in, according to an article by Doug Smith for the Los Angeles Times.

The Housing Authority of the City of Los Angeles Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher waiting list will open October 16, 2017 at 6 a.m., and will close again on October 29, 2017 at 5 p.m.  

But even as the city comes close to opening the list once again, some residents who applied in 2004, the last time the list was open, are still waiting in line, according to the article.

From the article:

Because every Section 8 voucher is already taken, and federal budgets haven’t kept up with poverty, the only way to move up in line is for someone who has a voucher to relinquish it.

Turnover, due mainly to rising income or death, is rare. Today, with about 57,000 vouchers in use, only about 2,400 become available each year.

Now, the 300,000 applicants who applied in 2004 are nearly all through the line, meaning the city’s housing authority will soon open the waiting list once again. But this time, analysts expect the number of applications to double to up to 600,000 during the two week registration period in October.

From the article:

After an initial screening to drop those who neither live nor work in the city, and are therefore ineligible, 20,000 will be selected by lottery to make up the new Section 8 waiting list. The other 580,000 will be out of luck, though they are still able to sign on to the list of 35,000 waiting for public housing.

But even those chosen to be placed on the list could be waiting another ten years for their turn to receive their Section 8 voucher.

Source: Los Angeles Times

VIDEO FROM HOUSINGWIRE & OUR PARTNERS

Reprints

Related Articles

Los Angeles Rams owner Stan Kroenke purchases massive Texas ranch listed for $725M

Los Angeles struggles to retain workers due to high housing costs

Los Angeles rental prices soar

Me-small
Kelsey Ramírez is a Reporter at HousingWire. Ramírez is a recent journalism graduate of University of Texas at Arlington. Ramírez previously covered hard issues such as homelessness and domestic violence and began at HousingWire as an Editorial Assistant.

Recent Articles by Kelsey Ramírez

First American: Quantitative un-easing to further affordability constraints

Attorney moves to toss evidence in real estate agent murder case

Black Knight: Harvey-area homeowners have strong motivation not to walk away from home

Americans remain economically confident despite recent hurricane damage

Services Guide

Comments powered by Disqus

This month in
HousingWire magazine

Cover Story
October/November 2017

A conversation with HUD Secretary Ben Carson

[Subscribers Only] U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson recently sat down with HousingWire Editor-in-Chief Jacob Gaffney for a conversation. Carson discussed housing, his plans for HUD and why he accepted a cabinet position from the guy he lost the GOP nomination to, Donald J. Trump. All photos by Stephen Voss.

Feature

Weed Wager: How banks are finding an opening to serve marijuana businesses

Caroline Basile
Caroline Basile
 Real Estate
[Subscribers Only] With recent changes, banks are finding an opening to serve lucrative marijuana businesses. Nationally, 29 states have now legalized marijuana in some form, either recreationally, medicinally, or both, generating billions of dollars in sales. These billions of dollars mean there is much that banks could make from this booming industry, but federal laws and guidance have made things complicated for financial institutions who want in.

Commentary

The true digital mortgage

Joe Tyrrell
Joe Tyrrell
 LendingHomeowners
We hear a lot these days about the benefits of the “digital mortgage.” The term is widely overused, yet its promoters have largely under-delivered on its true promise. Often they are simply referring to the online applications that have been available for well over a decade. If the digital mortgage really streamlines that process, why does it still take up to 60 days to close a loan?