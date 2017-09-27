Lending Real Estate The Ticker

CFPB slaps Meridian Title with enforcement action over RESPA violation

Ordered to pay up to $1.25 million to consumers

September 27, 2017
Brena Swanson
KEYWORDS CFPB Consumer Financial Protection Bureau Meridian Title Meridian Title Corp. Real Estate Settlement Procedures Act RESPA
Gavel money

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau reports it fined real estate settlement services provider Meridian Title Corp. over violations of the Real Estate Settlement Procedures Act, ordering the company to pay up to $1.25 million to harmed consumers.

The CFPB stated that the South Bend, Indiana-based company routinely steered consumers to Arsenal Insurance Corporation, a title insurer company owned in part by three of Meridian’s own executives.

As a title insurance agent, Meridian receives orders for title insurance policies from lenders and real estate agents, and in some cases directly from consumers, and assigns those orders to title insurance underwriters, the CFPB explained.

By steering consumers to Arsenal Insurance and not disclosing its relationship with the title insurer, Meridian Title illegally benefitted from the referrals for title insurance, the CFPB claims.

According to the release, Meridian was able to keep extra money beyond the commission it would normally have been entitled to collect, based on an understanding that Meridian would select Arsenal as underwriter.

Under the Real Estate Settlement Procedures Act, if Meridian receives anything of value pursuant to an agreement or understanding that business will be referred to an affiliated business, it must generally disclose its relationship to the consumer in question.

The CFPB uncovered in its investigation that Meridian failed to make the necessary disclosures to more than 7,000 consumers.

The regulator ordered Meridian Title to implement policies and procedures to ensure it properly discloses to consumers whenever it makes an applicable referral.

The company must also pay up to $1.25 million in redress to consumers who were referred to and purchased title insurance from Arsenal but did not receive appropriate disclosures.

“Meridian Title illegally steered consumers into purchasing a product from an affiliated company to add to its bottom line,” said CFPB Director Richard Cordray. “We’re ordering it to halt this practice and pay up to $1.25 million to consumers who were harmed.”

VIDEO FROM HOUSINGWIRE & OUR PARTNERS

Reprints

Related Articles

CFPB loses court battle over RESPA violations

CFPB pushes Zillow to settle on RESPA violations

Is major RESPA battle between Zillow and CFPB imminent?

Headshot
Brena Swanson is the Digital Reporter for HousingWire.com, providing expert coverage on Millennials, lending and housing. Brena joined the HousingWire news team in February 2013, also serving in the roles of Reporter and Content Specialist. Brena graduated from Evangel University in Springfield, Missouri. Follow Brena on twitter at @BrenaSwanson.

Recent Articles by Brena Swanson

Pam Patenaude sworn in as HUD deputy secretary

[Video] Cordray says Equifax, Experian and TransUnion to all face increased scrutiny

ServiceLink and Roostify partner to automate settlement services

MBA: Mortgage applications post little movement

Services Guide

Comments powered by Disqus

This month in
HousingWire magazine

Cover Story
September 2017

Out of the shadows: How fintech is infiltrating the mortgage industry

A study released in the National Bureau of Economic Research maintains that nonbanks, such as Quicken and loanDepot, essentially tripled market share for mortgage lending between 2007 to 2015. You read that right: tripled market share in less than 10 years. How is such a high level of disruption possible? Read on.

Feature

HW Insiders 2017

HousingWire began recognizing the unsung heroes of the mortgage finance industry last year, seeking out the “go-to” team members and those who get the job done with enthusiasm, no matter the size of the challenge. Our editorial board carefully selected each of these 33 professionals for their vital and dynamic contributions to their companies. Read on to see who made this year's list.

Commentary

Maintaining relevancy with today's tech-savvy consumers

Rick Arvielo
Rick Arvielo
 Lending
More than any other generation of consumers, today’s homebuyer uses the internet and mobile devices to connect with businesses. When buyers look for homes, they’re turning to real estate apps like Zillow, Trulia, or Redfin. These resources can be a key avenue to market yourself because they put you directly in the line of sight of potential buyers. Another option is to align yourself with a mortgage company that provides apps so you can manage your business on-the-go.