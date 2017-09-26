Investments Lending The Ticker

Fed chair Yellen defends need for December rate hike

Not all Fed members agree

September 26, 2017
Kelsey Ramírez
KEYWORDS December rate hike Federal Reserve Inflation Janet Yellen
Federal Reserve building

Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen spoke in front of the National Association of Business Economics Tuesday, where she stressed once again the need for a rate hike in December.

Currently, the dot plot from the last meeting showed 11 out of the Fed’s 16 members are forecasting a rate hike in December. The Fed Funds futures are pricing in a 75% chance of a rate hike, Brent Nyitray, iServe Residential Lending director of capital markets, said in a note to clients. This is the highest we have seen in this contract.

The Fed officially announced at their last meeting that it plans to begin the quantitative un-easing process, and hinted that a December rate hike is still highly likely.

Click to Enlarge

dots

(Source: Federal Reserve)

“We should also be wary of moving too gradually,” Yellen commented during her speech. “My colleagues and I currently think that this year's low inflation is probably temporary, so we continue to anticipate that inflation is likely to stabilize around 2% over the next few years.”

However, she admitted that the Fed’s understanding of what is driving inflation is imperfect, saying they would continue to closely monitor incoming data.

“The market has now priced in a December move,” said Ian Lyngen, BMO head of U.S. rate strategy, according to an article by Silvia Amaro and Michael Sheetz for CNBC.

The 10-year Treasury was little changed after Yellen’s speech, the article notes.

But while a December rate hike is looking more and more likely, not all Fed members are on board.

One Fed member, Chicago Fed President Charles Evans said Monday, he may not support another rate hike unless there are clear signs of higher inflation, according to an article by Greg Robb for MarketWatch.

Yellen concluded her speech by explained that the Fed will continue to examine new economic data that comes in, but expects the inflation rate and labor market will month strengthen and stabilize over the next few years.

“To conclude, standard empirical analyses support the FOMC's outlook that, with gradual adjustments in monetary policy, inflation will stabilize at around the FOMC's 2% objective over the next few years, accompanied by some further strengthening in labor market conditions,” she said. “But the outlook is uncertain, reflecting, among other things, the inherent imprecision in our estimates of labor utilization, inflation expectations, and other factors.”

VIDEO FROM HOUSINGWIRE & OUR PARTNERS

Reprints

Related Articles

Fed’s Yellen to Congress: December ‘live possibility’ for interest rate hike

Yellen sends strong signal Fed is close to raising rates again

Yellen: Economy still on track for December interest rate hike

Me-small
Kelsey Ramírez is a Reporter at HousingWire. Ramírez is a recent journalism graduate of University of Texas at Arlington. Ramírez previously covered hard issues such as homelessness and domestic violence and began at HousingWire as an Editorial Assistant.

Recent Articles by Kelsey Ramírez

New home sales decrease to new 2017 low in August

Another top SoFi exec will resign following sexual harassment scandal

Case Shiller: Home prices pick up speed despite fewer sales

Here’s what the housing industry expects from Trump’s tax plan

Services Guide

Comments powered by Disqus

This month in
HousingWire magazine

Cover Story
September 2017

Out of the shadows: How fintech is infiltrating the mortgage industry

A study released in the National Bureau of Economic Research maintains that nonbanks, such as Quicken and loanDepot, essentially tripled market share for mortgage lending between 2007 to 2015. You read that right: tripled market share in less than 10 years. How is such a high level of disruption possible? Read on.

Feature

HW Insiders 2017

HousingWire began recognizing the unsung heroes of the mortgage finance industry last year, seeking out the “go-to” team members and those who get the job done with enthusiasm, no matter the size of the challenge. Our editorial board carefully selected each of these 33 professionals for their vital and dynamic contributions to their companies. Read on to see who made this year's list.

Commentary

Maintaining relevancy with today's tech-savvy consumers

Rick Arvielo
Rick Arvielo
 Lending
More than any other generation of consumers, today’s homebuyer uses the internet and mobile devices to connect with businesses. When buyers look for homes, they’re turning to real estate apps like Zillow, Trulia, or Redfin. These resources can be a key avenue to market yourself because they put you directly in the line of sight of potential buyers. Another option is to align yourself with a mortgage company that provides apps so you can manage your business on-the-go.