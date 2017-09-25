Investments Lending The Ticker

Kevin Costner-backed mortgage startup Lender Price names new CEO

Jerry Halbrook takes over; company seeks additional funding

September 25, 2017
Ben Lane
Lender Price, a mortgage pricing engine startup that boasts Kevin Costner (yes, that one) as its lead investor, announced Monday morning that it named Jerry Halbrook as the company’s new CEO.

Halbrook joins the company from Black Knight, where he was president of the origination technology and enterprise business intelligence divisions. Earlier in his career, Halbrook held numerous executive level positions at Prudential Home Mortgage, Bank of America, CitiMortgage, Nexstar Financial and Deloitte & Touche.

According to Costner, bringing Halbrook into the fold allows the company to continue growing.

“Adding a CEO of Jerry Halbrook’s caliber validates the Lender Price vision and strategy for mortgage lending transformation through a technologically superior digital POS and PPE platform that offers unprecedented business analytics,” Costner said.

“The mortgage industry is eager to embrace the promise of digital disruption, and Lender Price is strategically positioned to fulfill on that promise,” Costner added. “For an investor like me that wants to be in on the early stages of a business poised to transform an industry that is critical to the US economy and touches the lives and financial aspirations of millions of citizens, Lender Price is ideally positioned with a proven product, seasoned leadership and unparalleled marketing acumen.”

Halbrook takes over for Dawar Alimi, the company’s co-founder. With Halbrook coming on board, Alimi will shift and become the company’s president and chief information officer.

In a release, Alimi said that Halbrook is the right person to guide the company through its next chapter.

“I am very pleased to have Jerry lead Lender Price into the next phase of our business model,” Alimi said. “Jerry’s knowledge and experience will be invaluable in leading the company through our accelerated growth and market penetration.”

One of Halbrook’s first tasks at Lender Price will be taking the company through an equity funding round, which the company just opened up.

According to Halbrook, the company will used the funding to expand its capacity to support implementation of new customers.

“I joined Lender Price due to its superior technology capabilities, which provide our customers with a competitive advantage,” Halbrook said. “The Lender Price products have been so well received by the mortgage and consumer lending industries that our sales pipeline is overflowing and demand for implementation services is expanding rapidly.”

Ben Lane is the Senior Financial Reporter for HousingWire. In this role, he helps set a leading pace for news coverage spanning the issues driving the U.S. housing economy. Previously, he worked for TownSquareBuzz, a hyper-local news service. He is a graduate of University of North Texas. Follow Ben on Twitter at @BenLaneHW.

