Lending Servicing

[Charts] CoreLogic: New mortgage demand about to boom, along with fraud risks

These 3 charts break down today's growing mortgage fraud risk

September 19, 2017
Brena Swanson
KEYWORDS CoreLogic CoreLogic Mortgage Fraud Report Mortgage Application Fraud Risk Index Mortgage fraud purchase demand Refinance demand
paper pile stack

The days of a refinance-driven mortgage market are quickly coming to an end. Luckily for us, the share of purchase applications will start to take over, according to several sets of recently released data, detailed below.

But there's a downside, with the shift to purchase applications, fraud risk is expected to keep rising, too.

And the latest report from CoreLogic backs this up, adding that mortgage fraud risk is only projected to increase moving forward.

The CoreLogic Mortgage Fraud Report analyzes the collective level of loan application fraud risk the mortgage industry is experiencing each quarter. CoreLogic develops the index based on residential mortgage loan applications processed by CoreLogic LoanSafe Fraud Manager, a predictive scoring technology.

Pulling out only the data on purchase applications, from  Q2 2016 to Q2 2017, the proportion of purchase transactions within the consortium increased from 55% to 66% of applications. CoreLogic attributed this trend to the continued shift from what had been a very refinance-heavy market to a purchase market.

The chart below shows how the share single-family originations have fluctuated since 2000. By 2018, CoreLogic forecasts that refinance applications will make up only 25% of applications, while purchase applications will make up 72% of applications.

Click to enlarge

CoreLogic

(Source: CoreLogic)

There is another major factor that is fueling the increase in fraud: wholesale lending.

CoreLogic explained that the second factor leading to an increase in fraud risk was a 48% increase in the share of loans originated through wholesale channels, from 5% to 7.3%.

But it’s important to note that traditionally, wholesale applications have shown a higher risk level than retail channels.

The chart below breaks down the national mortgage application fraud index by loan channel, with the wholesale lending channel consistently having the largest share of risk.

Click to enlarge

CoreLogic

(Source: CoreLogic)

Even with the increase in risk in purchase application and the wholesale lending channel, this doesn’t mean refinance applications are risk-free. The refinance segments also showed risk increases, most notably in the jumbo segment, where the risk index increased 59% while volumes decreased by 35%.

CoreLogic added that specific risk indicators that increased for jumbo refinances during the last year included rapid refinancing after purchase, home value appreciation not supported by market changes, and occupancy red flags.

As a whole, during the second quarter of 2017, an estimated 13,404 mortgage applications or 0.82% of all mortgage applications contained fraud. This is compared to the second quarter of 2016 when mortgage application fraud was found on 12,718 applications, or 0.7% of all applications.

In addition, the CoreLogic Mortgage Application Fraud Risk Index increased 16.9% nationally from the second quarter 2016 to the second quarter of 2017.

The chart below shows the Mortgage Application Fraud Risk Index over time.

Click to enlarge

CoreLogic

(Source: CoreLogic)

“This past year we saw a relatively large increase in the CoreLogic National Mortgage Application Fraud Index,” said Bridget Berg, principal, fraud solutions for CoreLogic. “If the factors that influenced the increase continue, including a shift to purchase transactions and growing wholesale channel origination activity, it is likely that mortgage application fraud risk will continue to rise as well.” 

So where is this increase in fraud risk mainly coming from? CoreLogic pinpointed three mortgage fraud indicators that are on the rise.

1. Occupancy fraud risk

In the No. 1 spot, CoreLogic explained that occupancy fraud occurs when mortgage applicants deliberately misrepresent their intended use of a property (primary residence, secondary residence, or investment).

From the second quarter of 2016 to the second quarter of 2017, the occupancy- fraud indicator grew 7%. However, this risk isn’t new and has been steadily increasing over the last year.

2. Transaction fraud risk

Rising at the end of the second quarter of 2017, the transaction risk indicator increased 3.9% when compared to the same quarter last year, with a steady increase each quarter.

Transaction fraud occurs when the nature of the transaction is misrepresented, such as undisclosed agreements between parties and falsified down payments.

3. Income risk fraud

Rounding out the list, income fraud includes misrepresentation of the existence, continuance, source, or amount of income used to qualify.

From the second quarter of 2016 to the second quarter of 2017, the income fraud risk indicator increased 3.5%. 

For a broader overview of mortgage fraud in the market, the chart below gives the latest data from the United States Department of the Treasury Financial Crimes Enforcement Network. While appraisal fraud, foreclosure fraud, reverse mortgage fraud barely changed, the other category significantly shot up, moving from 45 in 2014 to 2,207 in 2016. 

Click to enlarge

chart

(Source: FinCEN)

VIDEO FROM HOUSINGWIRE & OUR PARTNERS

Reprints

Related Articles

CoreLogic: Mortgage fraud risk continues to decline

CoreLogic: Mortgage fraud risk rises 3.2% in last year

CoreLogic: Mortgage fraud risk falls 8.9% in 2Q

Headshot
Brena Swanson is the Digital Reporter for HousingWire.com, providing expert coverage on Millennials, lending and housing. Brena joined the HousingWire news team in February 2013, also serving in the roles of Reporter and Content Specialist. Brena graduated from Evangel University in Springfield, Missouri. Follow Brena on twitter at @BrenaSwanson.

Recent Articles by Brena Swanson

MBA: Mortgage applications tumble amid Labor Day holiday

Internal memo on CFPB's investigation into Wells Fargo fake accounts made public

Here's why Congress can create bipartisan fix to flood insurance this year

Will sexual harassment claims cost SoFi its FDIC bank charter?

Services Guide

Comments powered by Disqus

This month in
HousingWire magazine

Cover Story
September 2017

Out of the shadows: How fintech is infiltrating the mortgage industry

A study released in the National Bureau of Economic Research maintains that nonbanks, such as Quicken and loanDepot, essentially tripled market share for mortgage lending between 2007 to 2015. You read that right: tripled market share in less than 10 years. How is such a high level of disruption possible? Read on.

Feature

HW Insiders 2017

HousingWire began recognizing the unsung heroes of the mortgage finance industry last year, seeking out the “go-to” team members and those who get the job done with enthusiasm, no matter the size of the challenge. Our editorial board carefully selected each of these 33 professionals for their vital and dynamic contributions to their companies. Read on to see who made this year's list.

Commentary

Maintaining relevancy with today's tech-savvy consumers

Rick Arvielo
Rick Arvielo
 Lending
More than any other generation of consumers, today’s homebuyer uses the internet and mobile devices to connect with businesses. When buyers look for homes, they’re turning to real estate apps like Zillow, Trulia, or Redfin. These resources can be a key avenue to market yourself because they put you directly in the line of sight of potential buyers. Another option is to align yourself with a mortgage company that provides apps so you can manage your business on-the-go.