Investments Real Estate The Ticker

Returns from home flipping drop for third consecutive quarter

Fewer investors flip homes in Q2

September 15, 2017
Kelsey Ramírez
KEYWORDS Attom Data Solutions Home Flipping Report home flipping revenue Home Price invenstors
house down payment

Investors flipped less homes during the second quarter as the returns decreased for the third consecutive quarter, according to the Q2 2017 U.S. Home Flipping report from ATTOM Data Solutions, a multi-sourced property database.

Home flipping dropped to 5.6% of all home sales during the second quarter, or 53,638 single-family homes and condos, down from 6.9% in the first quarter but unchanged from last year.

According to the report, a home flip is defined as a property that is sold in an arms-length sale for the second time within a 12-month period. The information is based on publicly recorded sales deed data collected by ATTOM Data Solutions in more than 950 counties accounting for more than 80% of the U.S. population.

Not only is home flipping down overall, but the average gross flipping profit also decreased for the third consecutive quarter, falling to $67,516 during the second quarter. This represents a 48.4% return on investment for flippers, down from 49% the previous quarter and 49.6% from the second quarter last year to the lowest level since the third quarter of 2015.

“Home flippers are employing a number of strategies to give them an edge in the increasingly competitive environment where flipping yields are being compressed,” ATTOM Senior Vice President Daren Blomquist said. “Many flippers are gravitating toward lower-priced areas where discounted purchases are more readily available, often due to foreclosure or some other type of distress.”

“Many of those lower-priced areas also have strong rental markets, giving flippers a consistent pipeline of demand from buy-and-hold investors looking for turnkey rentals,” Blomquist said. “In markets where distressed discounts have largely dried up, flippers are showing more willingness to leverage financing when acquiring properties, often purchasing closer to full market value and then relying more heavily on price appreciation to fuel their flipping profits.”

As the market share and number of home flippers drop, the dollar volume of home flipper financing climbed to nearly a 10-year high.

More than 35% of homes flipped in the second quarter were with financing, up from 33.2% in the previous quarter and 32.3% last year. This also marks the highest level since the third quarter of 2008.

The dollar volume of this financing increased to $4.4 billion, up from $3.9 billion in the first quarter and from $3.4 billion in the second quarter of 2016, reaching the highest level since the third quarter of 2007, a nearly 10-year high.

VIDEO FROM HOUSINGWIRE & OUR PARTNERS

Reprints

Related Articles

ATTOM: Home flipping loan volume hits 9-year high

Home flipping comes down off 6-year high

RealtyTrac: Home flipping reaches 2-year high

Me-small
Kelsey Ramírez is a Reporter at HousingWire. Ramírez is a recent journalism graduate of University of Texas at Arlington. Ramírez previously covered hard issues such as homelessness and domestic violence and began at HousingWire as an Editorial Assistant.

Recent Articles by Kelsey Ramírez

Hurricanes pull consumer confidence down in early September

New American Funding expands to Silicon Valley

Treasury Secretary Mnuchin: Fannie, Freddie reform is a 2018 issue

Fannie Mae increases economic growth predictions for first time in 2017

Services Guide

Comments powered by Disqus

This month in
HousingWire magazine

Cover Story
September 2017

Out of the shadows: How fintech is infiltrating the mortgage industry

A study released in the National Bureau of Economic Research maintains that nonbanks, such as Quicken and loanDepot, essentially tripled market share for mortgage lending between 2007 to 2015. You read that right: tripled market share in less than 10 years. How is such a high level of disruption possible? Read on.

Feature

HW Insiders 2017

HousingWire began recognizing the unsung heroes of the mortgage finance industry last year, seeking out the “go-to” team members and those who get the job done with enthusiasm, no matter the size of the challenge. Our editorial board carefully selected each of these 33 professionals for their vital and dynamic contributions to their companies. Read on to see who made this year's list.

Commentary

Maintaining relevancy with today's tech-savvy consumers

Rick Arvielo
Rick Arvielo
 Lending
More than any other generation of consumers, today’s homebuyer uses the internet and mobile devices to connect with businesses. When buyers look for homes, they’re turning to real estate apps like Zillow, Trulia, or Redfin. These resources can be a key avenue to market yourself because they put you directly in the line of sight of potential buyers. Another option is to align yourself with a mortgage company that provides apps so you can manage your business on-the-go.