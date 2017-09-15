New American Funding expands to Silicon Valley

Mortgage lender New American Funding announced its latest expansion into Silicon Valley with its new branch opening.

The new branch will occupy about 4,000 square feet of contemporary office space in the downtown San Jose area at the top of a 16-story high rise. The lender celebrated its grand opening with a red carpet event Thursday.

The full-service branch is located at 55 S. Market Street Suite #1600, and will offer a spectrum of purchase and refinance products for local mortgage customers in the surrounding communities.

Chris MacNoughton, New American Funding vice president of builder and business development, will also take on the role of branch manager to lead the new location.

“We’re excited for the opening of our new branch. It’s a perfect location and prime opportunity,” said MacNaughton. “The housing market is thriving in Silicon Valley and we’re centrally located to meet the need.”

The company expects MacNaughton to lead the team to fund $250 million in loan volume in the coming year. The company explained its team in San Jose brings experience working with many different consumers from first-time buyers to jumbo loan borrowers.